Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum says the rail station named after Goodluck Jonathan demeans the ex-president, saying he (Jonathan) deserves more than that.

In July, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the naming of the railway complex in Agbor, Delta state, after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari also approved the naming of rail stations after Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, Segun Osoba, Wole Soyinka, Lateef Jakande, Mobolaji Johnson, Babatunde Fashola and many others.

But in an open letter to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Clark said the gesture ‘diminishes the prestige of the former president.’

Describing the gesture as meaningless, the elder statesman said it is demeaning to honour great men like Awolowo and Jonathan with the same monuments as other citizens.

He, therefore, asked President Buhari to withdraw the honour and name a more befitting national infrastructure after Jonathan.

The letter reads, “My main reason for writing this letter is on the recent action by the Federal Government and the Ministry of Transportation which is currently under your watch, that is, the naming of the Agbor Railway Station after His Excellency, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While it is said to be an honour on the former President by the Federal Government and your Ministry, the Ministry of Transportation, because it is a known fact that the resuscitation of rail transport is one of the legacy projects of the former President, but for us in the Niger Delta and indeed to well-meaning Nigerians this ‘honour’, diminishes the prestige of a former President when the honour is also bestowed on others.

“One is not in any way adducing that the others are not deserving of the honour bestowed on them, but the same way official responsibilities differ in importance and risks, the same consideration should be borne in mind when honouring people.

“For instance, how can Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the Premier of Western Nigeria, be honoured with the naming of a Railway Station after him in addition with persons who were pupils who benefited from his Free Education Scheme in Western Nigeria? Even in giving National Honours, there are different awards for different cadre of persons.

“It will interest you to know, Hon. Minister of Transportation that Chief Lateef Jakande was one of the closest aides to Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and Mr. Alfred Rewane was one of his (Chief Obafemi Awolowo) assistants, who held the post of a Political Adviser. So how will such persons feel to be honoured equally with their principal?

“Therefore, naming the railway station in Agbor, Delta State, ‘Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station and Complex’, is a misnomer.

“The umbrella body of the Niger Delta, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), had issued a statement to condemn this action, which it described as ‘meaningless and belittling to the person and status of the former President’, and ‘demands the immediate reversal…Instead, a befitting National Infrastructure should be named after him.”