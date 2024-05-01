ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities

News Agency Of Nigeria

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman, Inikorogha community, Friday Benson, appealed to the governor to see to the extension and increase of security presence in the community.

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities [NAN]
Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest took place in the Inikorogha community.

The protesters, who came out in their numbers carried different placards with various inscriptions such as, Come to our aid Mr Governor, We need peace to do our business in Inikorogha.

The placards also read we need more security personnel, Mile 3 is a kidnapping den, and armed robbers come here to rape and rob our wives and women, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

They, however, commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for ensuring that peace and security prevailed in Inikorogha, adding that the communities were enjoying the newly completed road project.

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman, Inikorogha community, Friday Benson, appealed to the governor to see to the extension and increase of security presence in the community.

“What we are saying in essence is that nobody should truncate the effort of the governor by removing security from our communities.

“There has been a great improvement in security in the last year and a half and we thank the governor for providing the needed security

“Prior to now, evil attacks were meted on our community but today we have a strong presence of security with the deployment of Special Forces at mile 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their presence has checkmated insecurity being perpetrated in our land by some unscrupulous elements,” he said.

The Chairman of Elders Council, Philip Polo, on his part, also expressed worry over the information to remove the Special Forces providing security in the areas

Polo, who appealed to the governor to deploy more security personnel to the area, thanked him, for his effort in road construction in Inikorogha.

“We want to first of all thank Gov. Obaseki, he has performed well in terms of infrastructure but sadly some unscrupulous criminals have made Inikorogha uninhabitable.

“But when security came everybody was relieved. The situation now is that these same people are trying to pull the strings from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have information that they are trying to see to the withdrawal of the Special Forces responsible for peace. Rather than withdraw them, we are appealing for more security here,” he added.

The youth leader, Jolly Edwards and the Women leader, Mary Jonah of the Inikorogha community, also appealed to the governor to come to their aid by deploying more security personnel to the communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My govt recruited 5,000 workers in 7 years – Obaseki

My govt recruited 5,000 workers in 7 years – Obaseki

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities

Gov Sani unveils ₦500m loan scheme for Kaduna workers

Gov Sani unveils ₦500m loan scheme for Kaduna workers

Obi salutes Nigerian workers amid countless obstacles and hurdles

Obi salutes Nigerian workers amid countless obstacles and hurdles

Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

How we nurtured Anambra UTME candidate to score 324 in JAMB - LG Chairman

How we nurtured Anambra UTME candidate to score 324 in JAMB - LG Chairman

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The union embarked on a strike over the non-payment of a 40% peculiar allowance by the state government [Niche NG]

Ogun JUSUN ends strike, members to resume work, reaches agreement with Govt

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) suspends lecturer, David Udo-Udom indefinitely [Tribune Online]

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

Ex-Sokoto governor's son, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa [X.com]

Ex-Sokoto governor's son volunteered statements without promises - EFCC witness

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akapbio wants judges involved in misusing ex-parte orders to be punished