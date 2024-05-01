ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi explained that the project would mark a major milestone in the Renewed Hope roadmap of Tinubu for economic diversification.

Minister of Works, David Umahi [NAN]
Minister of Works, David Umahi [NAN]

Recommended articles

The community on Wednesday in Lagos, pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Minister of Works, David Umahi, in that regard.

The Baale in Council of the community, Chief Saheed Ologunro made the call after the compensation payment ceremony for the affected property owners by the Minister of Works.

Ologunro explained that the new alignment in the plan would affect the existing community which had been residing there for 200 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baale said: “As at 2006 when we moved in there, the routes for the coastal road were already demarcated.

“There is a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) that covers where most of the landlords in the Okun-Ajah built their structure.

“Surprisingly, there is a deviation from the approved C of O from the initial coastal road."

According to him, if nothing is done after the appeal, then the community will not allow the government to demolish structures in the community.

Another resident, Chief Augustine Nwabueze, said: “Are we saying the C of O is no longer valid?

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are appealing to the Federal Government because many of us have invested all we have in our life there.

Umahi had earlier said that the Federal Government would pay compensation to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway.

He explained that the project would mark a major milestone in the Renewed Hope roadmap of Tinubu for economic diversification.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My govt recruited 5,000 workers in 7 years – Obaseki

My govt recruited 5,000 workers in 7 years – Obaseki

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities

Gov Sani unveils ₦500m loan scheme for Kaduna workers

Gov Sani unveils ₦500m loan scheme for Kaduna workers

Obi salutes Nigerian workers amid countless obstacles and hurdles

Obi salutes Nigerian workers amid countless obstacles and hurdles

Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

How we nurtured Anambra UTME candidate to score 324 in JAMB - LG Chairman

How we nurtured Anambra UTME candidate to score 324 in JAMB - LG Chairman

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The union embarked on a strike over the non-payment of a 40% peculiar allowance by the state government [Niche NG]

Ogun JUSUN ends strike, members to resume work, reaches agreement with Govt

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) suspends lecturer, David Udo-Udom indefinitely [Tribune Online]

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

Ex-Sokoto governor's son, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa [X.com]

Ex-Sokoto governor's son volunteered statements without promises - EFCC witness

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akapbio wants judges involved in misusing ex-parte orders to be punished