Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

The community on Wednesday in Lagos, pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Minister of Works, David Umahi, in that regard.

The Baale in Council of the community, Chief Saheed Ologunro made the call after the compensation payment ceremony for the affected property owners by the Minister of Works.

Ologunro explained that the new alignment in the plan would affect the existing community which had been residing there for 200 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baale said: “As at 2006 when we moved in there, the routes for the coastal road were already demarcated.

“There is a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) that covers where most of the landlords in the Okun-Ajah built their structure.

“Surprisingly, there is a deviation from the approved C of O from the initial coastal road."

According to him, if nothing is done after the appeal, then the community will not allow the government to demolish structures in the community.

Another resident, Chief Augustine Nwabueze, said: “Are we saying the C of O is no longer valid?

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are appealing to the Federal Government because many of us have invested all we have in our life there.

Umahi had earlier said that the Federal Government would pay compensation to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway.