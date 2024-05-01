Kanu, Igboho, Ekpa are paid by foreign countries to cause problems in Nigeria - Seun Kuti

Kuti said this in a social media video wherein he was responding to Ekpa's denigration of his father and grandmother, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

Seun has been locked in a back-and-forth on social media with Ekpa, a Finland-based self-acclaimed leader of the Biafra movement.

The secessionist had proclaimed himself as a disciple of Kanu, the latter is currently in detention following offences of terrorism and treasonable felony levelled against him by the Federal Government.

Ekpa has continued to stoke tension in the South-Eastern part of the country with his incendiary remarks on social media from his base in Finland.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently declared the him and 96 others wanted for crimes of security breaches in the country, including terrorism and insurgency.

Seun Kuti calls out Ekpa

During their exchange, the musician had dared Ekpa to relocate to Nigeria to continue his agitation, viewing his stay outside the country as a cowardly act.

Responding, the Finland-based agitator told Seun that the Nigerian government allegedly orchestrated his father and grandmother's death because they decided to stay back and fight for their people.

"Tinubu ran away from Nigeria and ran to exile while his father, Fela, was killed by injection. So when I said that your father died in prison, he actually died in prison. They injected him and he came out a walking corpse. Your grandmother was also killed like a chicken, they threw her all the way from a two-storey building. 80-year-old woman, that was what Nigeria did to your family," Ekpa said.

Seun Kuti says Ekpa and others are agents of foreign

governments

In his rebuttal, the musician first addressed Ekpa's remarks about his late father and grandmother.

"Simon Ekpa till you die, your generation yet unborn and your oga Nnamdi Kanu, you will never produce anything as great as the finger of my father. Come open your mouth say Fela died like chicken. My grandmother Funmilayo died like chicken. How do you think you're going to die? You will die like white man chihuahua. And I'd rather die as an African chicken than as a white man chihuahua," he said.

Kuti added that the agitator and others of his like are imperialist stooges who are paid to cause problems in Nigeria so that the Federal Government can continue to buy weapons from European countries.

"You are all paid by outsiders to come and cause problem in your country. To cause upheaval in your country. So that the government of your country can continue to succumb to the will of the West. So that the West can arm us. Do you know how much Nigeria has spent extra on defence. We spend more on defence in this country than we spend on health, than we spend on education, than we spend on transportation," Kuti said.