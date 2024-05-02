ADVERTISEMENT
UTME result not in paper format - JAMB counters candidates parading slips

Bayo Wahab

JAMB urges Nigerians to be wary of candidates parading 2024 UTME results in printed slips.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar.
Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar.

The board clarified in a statement on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, after printed result slips started surfacing on social media platforms following the release of the results.

The board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin stressed that the 2024 UTME results are not available in any paper format.

He also said the results cannot be found on the JAMB’s website, adding that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be wary of candidates and individuals parading printed slips of their results on social media.

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]
A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

“The board, once again, wishes to state clearly that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone used by the candidate in registering for the UTME. Ensure that the SIM is not on any bundle, Benjamin said.

“This is different from what obtained last year, hence, the results, at the moment, are not and cannot be found on the board’s website.

“Candidates are urged to follow the method specified above to obtain their results. They need not visit any cybercafe or patronise any third-party entity to check their result.

“The public is also advised to be wary of any candidate parading printed result slip as currently, the result is not on any paper format as being circulated on social media by some individuals.

Recall that JAMB released the 2024 UTME results on Monday, April 29, 2024.

According to JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, “Out of the 1,842,464 released results, a paltry 0.4% scored above 300 while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above.”

He added that 76% of the candidates got below 200.

Oloyede also said JAMB won’t announce the name of the candidate with the highest score for the 2024 UTME.

He explained that the board made the decision ‘to avoid a repeat of the ‘Mmesoma saga.’

