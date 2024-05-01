Obi salutes Nigerian workers amid countless obstacles and hurdles

Obi, in a letter on Wednesday in Awka to mark the 2024 Workers’ Day, said he stood in solidarity with them in their struggles.

“My fellow Nigerian workers, as we come together to celebrate Workers’ Day, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride and admiration for each and every one of you.

“We will continue to stand tall and steadfast in your commitment to building our great nation, even in the face of adversity and challenges.

“Today, as we honour the hard work, dedication, and resilience of workers across the country and beyond, I am reminded of the incredible strength and spirit that defines us as a people.

“Despite the countless obstacles and hurdles that may stand in our way, you, the backbone of our society, remain unwavering in your resolve to contribute to the growth and development of our beloved nation.

“From the bustling streets of Lagos to the serene villages of the North, from the bustling markets of Onitsha to the bustling ports of Port Harcourt, your labour forms the foundation upon which our nation stands.”

He said that the efforts of workers were the lifeblood of the nation’s economy and the driving force behind its progress.

“Beyond the tangible contributions you daily make to our nation’s development, it is your unwavering patriotism, resilience, and determination that truly inspire us all.

“In the face of economic hardships, political uncertainties, and social injustices, you continue to stand your ground, holding fast to your belief in a brighter future for our country”, he said.

He said that he stood with the workers in solidarity, championing their cause and advocating for their rights.

Obi said that he recognised the sacrifices they made every day to provide for their families and contribute to the collective well-being of the nation.

He urged them to reaffirm their commitment to one another and to the ideals of unity, justice, and equality for all.