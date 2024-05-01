How we nurtured Anambra UTME candidate to score 324 in JAMB - LG Chairman

Onuorah is one of the few candidates, who scored over 300 in the 2024 UTME.

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) rolled out the results of this year's UTME.

Announcing the release of the results at a press conference held at the board’s headquarters, in Abuja, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said Over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the examination which began on Friday, April 19 and ended on Monday, April 19, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his breakdown, the Registrar highlighted that only 8,401 candidates scored 300 and above, which constitutes 0.5% of the total, while a total of 77,070 scored 250 and above (4.2%) and 439,974 scored 200 and above (24%).

Pulse Nigeria

Onuorah's journey to UTME success

While celebrating Onuorah's academic success in a post on his X page on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, Ofobuike recalled how the candidate was discovered during a student challenge in Anambra last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed that the news of the pupil's feat was conveyed to him by his school principal, Joseph Anthony Ikenga.

"Today, the Principal of St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Ikenga, sent me a heart-warming message. His student, Master Chijioke Alexander Onuorah, scored 324 in the JAMB examination," he said.

According to the LG chairman, the pupil was a finalist in the 2023 Aguata Best Student Challenge, finishing third. After the competition, the local government engaged Onuorah and nine other pupils in a series of activities to aid their academic journey.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

"Chijioke was a finalist of the 2023 Aguata Best Student Challenge. We flew him and other nine to Lagos for some days of life-changing activities, visiting the headquarters of Microsoft, Google and Moniepoint, as well as engaging in a session with the Consular-General of Germany," a proud Ofobuike stated.

A breakdown of Onuorah's results showed that he scored 67 in English, 91 in Physics, 74 in Biology, and 92 in Chemistry.

"We are not only deeply proud of his achievement but also feel great to be part of his development.