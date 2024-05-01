'What we built in 6 years was destroyed in 6 hours' — Landmark counts losses

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, supervised the demolition of some structures sitting along the coastline, which the Federal Government claimed Right of Way (ROW), to clear the path for the road project.

Among the structures affected were a part of the Landmark Beach, the cabanas, the football turf, and many others that were pulled down.

The Breeze Beach Club, located at the centre was also pulled down.

Landmark rues demolition

Meanwhile, reacting to the development in a social media post, Landmark Africa lamented how an investment that took six years to build has been pulled down in just six hours.

"What a journey! What we built in 6 years was destroyed in 6 hours 💔 💔" the post partly read.

However, the company thanked Nigerians who have shown concern and support throughout the struggle and promised to emerge from the ordeal stronger.

"We are overwhelmed at the show of support we have received from Landmark Citizens and all our partners. Thank you, for standing with us and believing in our mission and cause so far.

This is not the end! 💪🏽," it added.

Umahi reneged on earlier promise

While defending the demolition, Umahi insisted that the action was necessary considering the Landmark centre was located on the Federal Government's ROW.

However, the demolition was a renege on the earlier assurance given by the minister that the design of the coastal highway project would only affect a few shanties, while “permanent structures” would be left intact.

This followed the plea by the owner of Landmark, Paul Onwuanibe, that the Federal Government should revert the construction of the coastal road to its original alignment before it was moved to the beachfront path.

Onwuanibe argued that the original plan will not only save businesses that will be destroyed due to the revised plan but also save the government money and manpower.

“The original alignment of the coastal road was Water Corporation Road. I mean, you had the picture on your screen, and it showed quite clearly the Water Corporation Road, the two feeder lanes, and then the medium that was meant to house it.

