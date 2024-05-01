ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged the public not to panic about the troops’ movements but to offer support to them to eradicate the terrorists.

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) consisting of Nigerian and Chadian soldiers. [Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy]
Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) consisting of Nigerian and Chadian soldiers. [Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy]

Recommended articles

Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Abdullahi stated that the residents of North East Nigeria and the Far North of Cameroon might observe an increased presence of multinational troops and equipment.

He said that the surge is to bolster the efforts of various national operations and eradicate terrorists and their enclaves in MNJTF’s areas of operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the public not to panic about the troops’ movements but to offer support to them to eradicate the terrorists.

According to him, the MNJTF is determined to cleanse the Lake Chad basin of terrorists, ensuring the safety of the region, and a more secure environment for everyone.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My govt recruited 5,000 workers in 7 years – Obaseki

My govt recruited 5,000 workers in 7 years – Obaseki

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

Tinubu salutes workers as they await new minimum wage

MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

756 schools to compete in Anambra sports festival

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities

Residents protest plan to withdraw security from Edo ijaw communities

Gov Sani unveils ₦500m loan scheme for Kaduna workers

Gov Sani unveils ₦500m loan scheme for Kaduna workers

Obi salutes Nigerian workers amid countless obstacles and hurdles

Obi salutes Nigerian workers amid countless obstacles and hurdles

Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

Lagos community begs Tinubu to stop Umahi from implementing Lagos-Calabar road design

How we nurtured Anambra UTME candidate to score 324 in JAMB - LG Chairman

How we nurtured Anambra UTME candidate to score 324 in JAMB - LG Chairman

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The union embarked on a strike over the non-payment of a 40% peculiar allowance by the state government [Niche NG]

Ogun JUSUN ends strike, members to resume work, reaches agreement with Govt

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) suspends lecturer, David Udo-Udom indefinitely [Tribune Online]

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

Ex-Sokoto governor's son, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa [X.com]

Ex-Sokoto governor's son volunteered statements without promises - EFCC witness

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akapbio wants judges involved in misusing ex-parte orders to be punished