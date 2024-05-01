MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Abdullahi stated that the residents of North East Nigeria and the Far North of Cameroon might observe an increased presence of multinational troops and equipment.

He said that the surge is to bolster the efforts of various national operations and eradicate terrorists and their enclaves in MNJTF’s areas of operations.

He urged the public not to panic about the troops’ movements but to offer support to them to eradicate the terrorists.