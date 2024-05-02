Governor Eno allocates ₦2 billion for April gratuity payment

Eno announced the approval while addressing workers at the 2024 May Day celebration in Uyo on Wednesday. He said that the state government had so far disbursed about ₦16.1 billion for the payment of gratuities to retired civil servants in the state.

"We disburse money every month for the payment of gratuities to our retirees. I have approved another ₦2 billion for gratuity payment for April,” he said.

The governor promised to implement the national minimum wage to workers in the state, once approved approved by the Federal Government.

"We are waiting for the process to be concluded and approved. We shall pay the new minimum wage to our workers,” he added.

He said that the Akwa Ibom government would recruit more healthcare workers to ensure effective service delivery in the health sector. Eno pledged his administration’s commitment to promote the welfare of workers.

"I urge workers in the state to key into our government’s development agenda in the interest of our people,” he stated.

Earlier, the state Chairman of, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunny James, urged the governor to implement the national minimum wage in the state. He urged governments at all levels to take steps towards cushioning the effect of the current economic hardship on the people.

The NLC chairman urged Eno to provide vehicles for civil servants to lighten the burden of transportation on them. Also speaking, the Chairman, the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Dominic Abang, urged the governor to tackle fraud in pension administration in the state.

