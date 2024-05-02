ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Eno allocates ₦2 billion for April gratuity payment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Eno promises to implement national minimum wage to workers, once approved approved by FG.

Governor Umo Eno [The Mail]
Governor Umo Eno [The Mail]

Recommended articles

Eno announced the approval while addressing workers at the 2024 May Day celebration in Uyo on Wednesday. He said that the state government had so far disbursed about ₦16.1 billion for the payment of gratuities to retired civil servants in the state.

"We disburse money every month for the payment of gratuities to our retirees. I have approved another ₦2 billion for gratuity payment for April,” he said.

The governor promised to implement the national minimum wage to workers in the state, once approved approved by the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are waiting for the process to be concluded and approved. We shall pay the new minimum wage to our workers,” he added.

He said that the Akwa Ibom government would recruit more healthcare workers to ensure effective service delivery in the health sector. Eno pledged his administration’s commitment to promote the welfare of workers.

"I urge workers in the state to key into our government’s development agenda in the interest of our people,” he stated.

Earlier, the state Chairman of, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunny James, urged the governor to implement the national minimum wage in the state. He urged governments at all levels to take steps towards cushioning the effect of the current economic hardship on the people.

The NLC chairman urged Eno to provide vehicles for civil servants to lighten the burden of transportation on them. Also speaking, the Chairman, the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Dominic Abang, urged the governor to tackle fraud in pension administration in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abang also called for the expansion of the state’s social register to accommodate more persons and ensure wider reach during the distribution of free food items.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest to resolve naira abuse case out of court

EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest to resolve naira abuse case out of court

Okoloba community calls for Army barracks in Okuama to curb communal clashes

Okoloba community calls for Army barracks in Okuama to curb communal clashes

Bag of rice is ₦80k - Cross River workers disappointed with Otu's ₦40k wage

Bag of rice is ₦80k - Cross River workers disappointed with Otu's ₦40k wage

17-year-old yahoo boy hacks EFCC chairman's BVN, bank account details

17-year-old yahoo boy hacks EFCC chairman's BVN, bank account details

President Tinubu mourns passing of Second Republic legislator, Sidi Ali

President Tinubu mourns passing of Second Republic legislator, Sidi Ali

Labour unimpressed by Tinubu minimum wage increase as strike action looms

Labour unimpressed by Tinubu minimum wage increase as strike action looms

Peter Obi fires back at Umahi for accusing him of inciting Igbos against FG

Peter Obi fires back at Umahi for accusing him of inciting Igbos against FG

Governor Eno allocates ₦2 billion for April gratuity payment

Governor Eno allocates ₦2 billion for April gratuity payment

UTME result not in paper format - JAMB counters candidates parading slips

UTME result not in paper format - JAMB counters candidates parading slips

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment