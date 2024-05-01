Gov Sani unveils ₦500m loan scheme for Kaduna workers

Sani disclosed this on Wednesday in Kaduna during the 2024 May Day Celebration.

Sani symbolically distributed dummy cheques to some workers amidst cheers while announcing the more economic empowerment initiatives for the workers

He also reaffirmed his commitment to prioritise workers’ welfare and equip them appropriately within available resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sani emphasised the importance of a motivated workforce for the success of his administration’s Rural Transformation Agenda, addressing the theme ‘People First’.

Sani stressed the centrality of citizens in development and governance, highlighting the strategic partnership forged with labour unions to advance workers’ interests and improve living conditions.

He also listed ongoing efforts to attract investments, provide training, and enhance job opportunities for the citizens.

Sani assured continued attention to human capital development and poverty reduction through various government interventions.

The governor further disclosed ongoing consultations with labour unions at both federal and state levels to negotiate a decent salary increase for the state and local government workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Magaji, commended Sani for his attendance at the May Day Celebration, marking a significant departure from the past nine years.

He also expressed gratitude for the governor’s prompt payment of salaries and allowances as well as the involvement of labour unions in decision-making processes