Dr Fauci to speak at Nigeria COVID-19 Summit

The summit, which is in partnership with the Coalition of Development Partners, will be holding from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2021 in Abuja.

Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, Technical Head, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Muhammad said that the PSC had also mobilised all critical stakeholders including development partners for this important National Summit.

“We are heartened and encouraged by the support we have received so far from our development partners and the private sector.

“With just one day away from the commencement of this summit, which will help us to redefine our national COVID-19 response and build the health security framework for the country,” he added.

He, however, encouraged Nigerians and the international community to visit the website of this summit.

“There will be a virtual session that can be accessed by all. In order to register, you will log on to the website: http2021.covid19summit.com.ng.

“I want to thank all Nigerians, members of the diplomatic corps for their understanding in our procedures.

“Our international development partners, for providing technical and financial support, members of the press, for doing your work to ensure that we advance the cause of public health, and Nigeria remains a very safe environment,” he said.

NAN reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman PSC on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, had said that in preparation of the committee’s winding down, it would hold a COVID-19, summit in partnership with the Coalition of Development Partners in the country.

According to Mustapha, the theme of the summit will be: “Pushing through the Last Mile to End the Pandemic and Build Back Better”.

The sub-themes include: “Leadership And Governance In Pandemic Recovery And Reconstruction” and “Nigeria’s Health-Security Framework For Effective Response To Global Health Security Threats”.