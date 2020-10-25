Days after the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed ordered the withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons across the country, politicians and business moguls are reportedly making moves to retain their police orderlies.

In a police wireless message to all state Commissioners of Police on October 21, 2020, Adamu had ordered the withdrawal of police orderlies attached to VIPs like politicians, business leaders and entertainers.

The IGP exempted officers attached to Government Houses, the Senate President and the Speaker House of Representatives, from the order.

Adamu also directed affected personnel to report to their respective command Commissioner of Police.

However, despite the directive by the IGP, it’s been reported that lawmakers, top politicians and business leaders, who are constitutionally not allowed to have police orderlies still have them in their service.

According to ThePunch, some senators, who are still using police orderlies said they have have settled the matter with the IGP.

A security aide to one of the senators told the newspaper that the order by the IGP does not affect him.

A Nigerian entertainer, E-money and hos police orderlies (Green-White-Green)

The police orderly said, “The issue of withdrawing security details attached to senators have been sorted out with the IGP. We are not affected.”

Another senator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, argued that as lawmakers, they are exposed to attacks and they need police orderlies to protect them. He added that the matter has been resolved with the police authorities.

He said, “We are public officers who are exposed to attacks and it will not augur well if we are further exposed to danger when the police details are withdrawn.”

Also, some business leaders and politicians living in the highbrow areas of Lagos state still have their police orderlies with them.

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu was seen with his security details when he paid a condolence visit to Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos State Government House, Marina.

Like previous directives on withdrawal of police from VIPs, the recent directive is dead on arrival as some VIPs are considered more important than others.

While police escorts have been withdrawn from less important persons like entertainers and political party chieftains, VIPs like former governors and captains of industry are regarded as ‘very very important persons’ by the police.

This is not the first time police authorities will issue an order withdrawing officers attached to prominent people in the country.

Recall that in February 2019, the IGP announced withdrawal of its personnel attached to VIPs.

Also in 2018, Adamu’s predecessor, Ibrahim Idris ordered an immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to political office holders and VIPs.