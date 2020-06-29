Nweke, a Nigerian, returned a lost wallet containing huge sum of money and credit card in Japan recently.

Dabiri-Erewa made the commendation in a statement signed by Mr Gabriel Odu, of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NIDCOM, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

She described the development as a great opportunity to celebrate Nweke, adding that this is what Nigeria is about.

“All the negative information you tend to hear about Nigerians are far out stripped by the positive information that are hidden and not told.

“The likes of Mr Nweke have portrayed the image of Nigerians in the Diaspora as unique, honest and cultured set of immigrants.

“Honesty remains the best policy. We must exhibit such behaviour in whatever position we find ourselves.

“That is the path we have chosen to take, and our country will eventually get to a new shore,” she said.

NAN reports that Nweke, who is a PhD student at the University of Tsukuba, Japan, and also a Teaching Assistant in the same university, said he stumbled on the wallet while climbing the staircase to buy some items for his wife at the Tsukuba centre.

Nweke, who hails from Amauzari in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo, said he was born and raised in Okpoko, Onitsha, Anambra.

He relocated to Japan in 2013 through a Japanese government sponsored scholarship programme.

“While I was going home from the university, I decided to get my wife her favourite kebab. As I was climbing the staircase around Tsukuba centre, I noticed something on the ground.

“As I drew closer, I saw that it was a wallet. When I opened it, I saw a huge sum of money, a credit card and other valuables.

“I immediately reported to the police. One of the officers was surprised and asked me why I did not take the money, I told him that there was no need for that because I was raised by responsible parents, and that I am also a Christian,” he said.