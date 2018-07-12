Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Customs intercepts cache of ammunition at Tin-Can Island Port

Arms Smuggling Customs intercepts cache of ammunition at Tin-Can Island Port

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Musa Abdullahi, said  in Lagos that about 150 rounds of  live ammunition were intercepted  at  Terminal ‘C’.

  • Published:
play

The Tin Can Island Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has  intercepted a cache  of  ammunition at two terminals on Monday and Tuesday, an official has said.

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Musa Abdullahi, said  in Lagos that about 150 rounds of  live ammunition were intercepted  at  Terminal ‘C’ (Ports& Cargo) while  28 pieces of various sizes of  jack knives were  found in a 1 x 40ft container No. TGHU 60143419.

I directed the transfer of the suspicious container  No. TGHU 60143419  to the Enforcement Unit  where it was examined and found to contain 150 rounds of live ammunition and 28 pieces of various sizes of jack knives.

” These items contravene Schedule 4 Absolute Import Prohibition List item 17 of the Common External Tariffs and Section 46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act Cap C45 LFN 2004.

“Meanwhile, the container, a suspect and the exhibit are currently being held at the Enforcement Station pending further investigation,’’ he said.

Abdullahi also said the  command on Tuesday at Five Star Logistic Terminal while vehicles were being discharged from a vessel,  MV GLOVIS COURAGE Voyage  NO. 036, discovered  a black bag with  one unpacked Ford Edge with Chassis No. 2FMDK48C98BA05947.

The bag, he said,  contained 149 rounds of 38 MM calibre live ammunition,  92 rounds  of 9 MM calibre live ammunition, two rounds 7.62 MM calibre and 11 cartridges of live ammunition.

The comptroller said that other items  found in the  bag were 12 expended empty shells of various calibres and an empty magazine.

Abdullahi said that both the vehicle and the exhibits were  currently  at the Enforcement Unit of the command pending further investigation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 Ekiti Election Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP allegesbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun All you need to know about minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet

Related Articles

In Colombia Rights activist killed every three days, says ombudsman
In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence
World Keeping summit hopes alive suggests Kim may need a deal
World U.S. Struggles to stop smuggling of mail-order opioids
Politics These are the 10 biggest navies in the world
Politics Mexico took down another high-profile cartel leader, and the backlash may have already started
In Syria Aid convoy enters rebel enclave as regime presses offensive
Migration Hundreds of migrants picked up between Libya and Italy
Hassan Bello Shippers’ Council threatens to eject operators not complying with port regulations
Drug Smuggling Police intercept 30 cartons of Tramadol in Lagos

Local

How PDP ganged up with 38 parties to kick out Buhari
Oshiomhole Non APC memebers appointees sabotaging Buhari's change agenda - Chairman
Buhari commissions first phase of Abuja metro line
Buhari President commissions first phase of Abuja metro line
Reps committee says Malami committed fraud by reinstating Maina
Malami NASS summons AGF over Buhari’s "controversial" Executive Orders
Pulse Opinion: Is Nigeria's CUPP half full or half empty?
2019 Election No member of CUPP has withdrawn – PPA Chairman