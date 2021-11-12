RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria climb to 212,947, NCDC says

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 53 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 212,947.

6 in 10 Nigerians willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
6 in 10 Nigerians willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

The NCDC said this in its daily COVID-19 report on Friday morning.

Recommended articles

It stated that the 53 new cases were from seven states and the FCT “Lagos-19, the FCT-7, Plateau-7, Rivers-7, Imo-5, Kano-4, Zamfara-2, Bayelsa-1 and Gombe-1.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 53 additional cases indicate a decrease from the 65 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The NCDC also confirmed 11 new deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country to 2 933.

The agency said a total of 205,000 Nigerians had been discharged across the country.

The Nigerian Public Health Institute said that the country currently had 5,297 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria climb to 212,947, NCDC says

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria climb to 212,947, NCDC says

Jewish Community hails Soludo’s victory at Anambra poll

Jewish Community hails Soludo’s victory at Anambra poll

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

FG issues 2.7m passports in 2 years — Aregbesola

FG issues 2.7m passports in 2 years — Aregbesola

How my husband, pastor killed my 7-year-old son for money ritual- Wife

How my husband, pastor killed my 7-year-old son for money ritual- Wife

Makinde tasks DSS Head on thorough investigation into Oyo jailbreak

Makinde tasks DSS Head on thorough investigation into Oyo jailbreak

After 28 years, NBS set to conduct agricultural census

After 28 years, NBS set to conduct agricultural census

‘He’s not our editor’, THISDAY disowns journalist paraded for raiding Odili’s home

‘He’s not our editor’, THISDAY disowns journalist paraded for raiding Odili’s home

Police parade 14 suspects over Justice Odili’s home invasion

Police parade 14 suspects over Justice Odili’s home invasion

Trending

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse (Thenewwatcher)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases

Osinbajo denies ownership of collapsed Ikoyi building, land

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo leads the economic sustainability committee meeting of July 5, 2021 (Tolani Alli)

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

A 10-year-old cholera patient receiving treatment at a centre in Kano [Hussein Amri/MSF]