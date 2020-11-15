A Magistrate’s Court in Abuja has ordered the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma to investigate 50 persons who allegedly promoted the #EndSARS protests.

The magistrate, Omolola Akindele gave the order in a letter to Ciroma days after a human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke filed a criminal suit against some #EndSARS promoters.

Okeke had accused the defendants of acting in a manner “with intent to assist in the promotion of an unlawful assembly under the guise or composition of #EndSARS”, adding that the defendants used Twitter to instigate some 'riotous persons', who destroyed his property.

However, in the letter to the police commissioner, the magistrate gave the police two weeks to investigate the matter and give a report for “proper adjudication”.

The letter reads in part, “I am directed by the Presiding Chief Magistrate II, his worship, Hon. Omolola Tolulope Akindele, sitting at Chief Magistrate Court 2, Wuse Zone 6, FCT Abuja, to write to your office to investigate the above-mentioned case and report back within two weeks for proper adjudication of the case.”

Some of the persons listed as defendants in the letter include, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi; Aisha Yesufu; Kanu Nwankwo; Joe Abah; Kiki Mordi; Feyikemi Abudu and Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy).

David Adeleke (Davido); Folarin Falana (Falz); Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni) Maryam Apaokagi; Peter and Paul Okoye; Innocent Idibia (Tuface); Bankole Wellington, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh; Ayo Balogun (Wizkid), Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.