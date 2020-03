Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Federal Government has ordered immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools in the country.

The closure of all schools in the country is said to be parts of measures to contain the spread of the disease.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, has also confirmed the development.

As of Thursday, March 19, 2020, there are twelve confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Details later...