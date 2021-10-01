Ihekweazu identified the affected states as: Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara.

“As at 19th September 2021, a total of 81,413 suspected cases, including 2,791 deaths (CFR 3.4 per cent) have been reported from 28 states and FCT in 2021.

“Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group 5–14 years is the most affected age group for male and female,” he added.

The NCDC boss added that of all suspected cases, 50 per cent were males and 50 per cent, females.

Ihekweazu added that the national multi-sectoral EOC, activated at level 02, continues to coordinate the national response.

NAN reports that Cholera is a water borne disease and the risk of transmission is higher where there are poor sanitation and disruption of clean water supply.

The wrong disposal of refuse and practices, such as open defecation, endanger the safety of water used for drinking and personal use.