NCDC says cholera has killed 2, 791 Nigerians in 9 months

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that cholera had claimed 2, 791 lives across 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the beginning of 2021.

The Director-General, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Abuja, that a total of 81,413 suspected cases were recorded within the period of nine months.

Ihekweazu identified the affected states as: Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara.

“As at 19th September 2021, a total of 81,413 suspected cases, including 2,791 deaths (CFR 3.4 per cent) have been reported from 28 states and FCT in 2021.

“Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group 5–14 years is the most affected age group for male and female,” he added.

The NCDC boss added that of all suspected cases, 50 per cent were males and 50 per cent, females.

Ihekweazu added that the national multi-sectoral EOC, activated at level 02, continues to coordinate the national response.

NAN reports that Cholera is a water borne disease and the risk of transmission is higher where there are poor sanitation and disruption of clean water supply.

The wrong disposal of refuse and practices, such as open defecation, endanger the safety of water used for drinking and personal use.

These lead to the spread of water-borne diseases, such as cholera and without proper Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Nigeria remained at risk of cholera cases and deaths.

