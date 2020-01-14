The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CCECC is the railway construction company handling the Lagos-Ibadan standard rail gauge.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, disclosed this on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan.

NAN reports that 25 other suspects were also paraded for alleged kidnap and armed robbery among others.

Olukolu said that the CCECC employee and eight others broke into the premises of the company located at Sanusi area of Ibadan while armed with dangerous weapons and stole the iron rods and other equipment.

He said that the suspects loaded the stolen items into a Volvo Truck marked LSD 813XV.

“Information reached the police at Omi-Adio station when the hoodlums were leaving the scene of crime.

“The DPO of Omi-Adio aided by a team of SARs operatives on routine anti-crime patrol swung into action and arrested the nine suspects with the stolen items

“The project manager confessed to have masterminded the criminal activity in connivance with other suspects,”Olukolu said.

In an interview with newsmen, the CCECC employee said that somebody who was in need of the iron rods contacted him and an agreement was reached on how to supply the materials.

“This is my second time of stealing the iron rods and selling to buyers.

“In the first incident, we made over N250,000 and I was given N50,000 share.

“The company pays me N120,000 as monthly salary; I was introduced into the stealing of the iron rods by a friend in other to make more money,” the suspect said.

NAN reports that the police also recovered a trailer loaded with N50 million Nestle products hijacked and diverted by some notorious hoodlums.

Olukolu said that the trailer was hijacked in Agbara area of Lagos State on Monday at about 7:30 a.m and diverted toward Oyo State.

He said that the police got the information and SARs operatives swung into action and later recovered the trailer at Akinyele area of Ibadan.

Olukolu said that efforts were on to arrest the perpetrators of the criminal act.