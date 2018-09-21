CBN withdraws Skye bank's operational licence

news

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reportedly withdrawn the operating licence of Skye Bank, TheCable reports.

According to the report, this was made known by Umar Ibrahim on Friday, September 20, 2018.

Ibrahim, the chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, reportedly disclosed that Skye Bank's operational licence as as commercial bank has been withdrawn.

Details of the statement credited to Umar is yet to be released, however, Skye Bank has been under the watchful eyes of the apex bank in recent time.

ALSO READ: CBN renews mandate of Skye Bank’s board of directors

CBN fines Skye Bank N4bn over TSA

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has imposed a fine of N4 billion on Skye Bank Plc for failing to render appropriate returns on accounts of some government institutions and agencies.

This is contained in a statement by Skye Bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The bank said that the fine imposed by the apex bank was misdirected since it did not conceal any information of the accounts from the central bank.

Skye Bank said that significant portion of the money for which penalty was applied belonged to the state-owned energy company NNPC Pension Funds and National Assembly Legislative Aides account balances.

It said that the sum of N40 billion for which the fine was imposed on it came from NNPC account balances it had received a communication from the oil giant excepting it from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) operations.