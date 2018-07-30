news

Dr Damar Chwarji, an Abuja based Cardiologist with Nisa Premiere Hospital, says chest pain and cardiac conditions are common causes of death globally.



Chwarji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja people need regular medical checkups to avoid sudden attacks and death.



According to him, chest pain is a discomfort felt at the front of the body, between the neck and upper abdomen.



“There are possible causes of chest pain; some are not dangerous to the health while others are serious and life threatening such as acute heart failure and heart attacks.



“Also any organ or tissue in the chest can be a source of pain such as the heart, lungs, muscles, ribs and oesophagus, among others.



“Pain could also spread to the chest from the neck, abdomen and back such as the rupture or tear in the walls of the aorta which also are life threatening,” he said.



Chwarji listed other causes of chest pain to include panic attack which often occurs with fast breathing inflammation where the ribs join the breast bone.



Others include strain of the muscles and tendons between the ribs as well as digestive system conditions such as heartburn, stomach ulcer and narrowing of the oesophagus.



He listed symptoms of chest pain to include “a sudden crushing, squeezing, tightening or pressure in the chest area, pain that spreads around the jaw, arms and around the shoulder blades.



“Also the feeling of dizziness, nausea, a racing heart or shortness of breath”.



Chwarji further advised patients to contact their doctor if they experience a severe chest pain and difficulty swallowing that last longer than three to five days.



He also urged individuals with family history of heart diseases, cigarette smokers, users of hard drugs, those with high blood pressure and high cholesterol to embrace regular medical checkup.