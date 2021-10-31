RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN raises alarm as 4 Bethel Baptist School students spend 120 days in captivity

CAN asks the Federal Government to do “anything they can to bring the remaining children back home”.

Abducted Bethel Baptist High School students regain freedom (TheCable)
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cried out for help as the remaining four students of Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna have now spent 120 days in bandits’ den.

The bandits had in July 5 invaded the school and kidnapped 121 students.

The victims were subsequently released in batches, while some escaped from their captors’ den.

The remaining four victims with the bandits have now spent 120 days in captivity.

In a statement on Saturday, CAN called on the Federal Government to do “anything they can to bring the remaining children back home”.

The statement reads, “It is sad to again remind us that despite different security measures put forward by the government in Kaduna State, our children in Bethel Baptist High School who were kidnapped since July 5, 2021 on the school premises in Damishi, Kaduna have not all yet been released.

“Parents, school management, church leaders and relations are worried. We have prayed and we are still praying. We have appealed and cried out to the government and those who we think are responsible for the security of our nation but the journey to freedom for these children has been with a speed of a snail.

“CAN in Kaduna State therefore wishes to let Nigerians know that we still have four of our school children in captivity. The pains and trauma their parents are going through cannot be described. We must not forget these children and we are pleading with all spirited Nigerians to join us to appeal to those concerned to do anything they can to bring the remaining children back home.

“Government should therefore double its efforts to stop the evil these criminals are causing fellow citizens.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has assured Nigerians that efforts were being made to rescue the remaining students unhurt.

In a recent interview with Punch, the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammad Jalige said they are doing everything humanly possible to rescue the students.

