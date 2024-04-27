ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara govt rescue 40 poisoned cows from death, 33 others dead

News Agency Of Nigeria

The carcasses of the dead cows were allegedly distributed by certain people to butchers for sale.

Kwara govt rescue 40 poisoned cows from death, 33 others dead
Kwara govt rescue 40 poisoned cows from death, 33 others dead

Recommended articles

The veterinary expert disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

NAN recalls that 33 cows died after eating from the fumigated rice farm along Atere Road, Al-Hikmah University campus, at the boundary of CAILS, Ilorin.

The carcasses of the dead cows were allegedly distributed by certain people to butchers for sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a swift response, the state government visited the closest market where the animals died and confiscated all the suspected meats for laboratory tests.

Recounting, Olugbon said the ministry got wind of the incident from a reliable source and immediately rushed to the scene, meeting the cows lying weak.

We met five out of the cows already slaughtered before our arrival with the fear that they might die as a result of the poisoned crops.

“Forty other cows were still struggling for their lives, so we immediately carried them to the nearest abattoirs where they were treated and saved from death.

“The slaughtered animals were also carried away from the scene for tests and were confirmed unhealthy for consumption. They were cut open, chemicals were poured in them before being buried,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director noted that members of staff from the veterinary services had been posted to all the state’s approved abattoirs to ensure safe and healthy distribution and sales of meat.

According to him, each abattoir has one veterinary doctor, one technologist and a livestock overseer to monitor the slaughtering of animals and prevent the sneaking of contaminated meat into the market.

“Our men in each abattoir are expected to be in the market from 6.30 a.m. to noon, during which the animals would be checked before slaughtering to ensure healthy meat for consumption,” he said.

Olugbon warned that any unregistered abattoir would be raided, and their meat confiscated, while butchers found selling contaminated meat would be prosecuted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American school refunds $760,000 Yahaya Bello deposit to EFCC

American school refunds $760,000 Yahaya Bello deposit to EFCC

Agege LG gives traders, scavengers, 5 days to vacate rail lines

Agege LG gives traders, scavengers, 5 days to vacate rail lines

Prophet El-Buba wants Tinubu to give EFCC more backing in fight against corruption

Prophet El-Buba wants Tinubu to give EFCC more backing in fight against corruption

Kwara govt rescue 40 poisoned cows from death, 33 others dead

Kwara govt rescue 40 poisoned cows from death, 33 others dead

BDC operators' president warns against naira speculation, vows unified market

BDC operators' president warns against naira speculation, vows unified market

Olorunfemi emerges Ondo LP guber candidate as other aspirants fail to buy ₦25m form

Olorunfemi emerges Ondo LP guber candidate as other aspirants fail to buy ₦25m form

Gov Alia vows to demolish property housing kidnappers, Yahoo boys in Benue

Gov Alia vows to demolish property housing kidnappers, Yahoo boys in Benue

Tinubu appoints former Rivers lawmaker, ex-Naval officer as heads of NESREA, NDRBDA

Tinubu appoints former Rivers lawmaker, ex-Naval officer as heads of NESREA, NDRBDA

Court accuses EFCC boss of contempt over handling of Yahaya Bello's case

Court accuses EFCC boss of contempt over handling of Yahaya Bello's case

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu celebrates Onakoya's ingenuity to set new Guinness World chess record

Tinubu celebrates Onakoya's ingenuity to set new Guinness World chess record

Onakoya thanks American counterpart after setting 60-hour chess marathon record

Onakoya thanks American counterpart after clocking 60-hour chess marathon record

Tinubu’s aide donates foodstuff to victims of attacks on Omala in Kogi [NAN]

Tinubu’s aide donates foodstuff to victims of attacks in Kogi community

FCE, Zaria sets committee to investigate 12 students suspected to be cultists [myschoolgist]

Zaria college to investigate 12 students suspected to be cultists