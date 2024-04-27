Prophet El-Buba wants Tinubu to give EFCC more backing in fight against corruption

Prophet Isa El-Buba, the Convener of the group, gave the commendation at a news conference on Friday in Jos.

El-Buba, specifically commended Olanipekun Olukayode, the chairman of EFCC, for going after corrupt public office holders, not minding their political affiliations.

The clergyman called on President Bola Tinubu, to provide the necessary backing to the EFCC in its herculean task.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The current chairman of EFCC is doing a good job and should be supported in order to succeed.

”This is the first time we have seen the commission going after members of the ruling party who misappropriated public funds while in office.

”So, I call on the president to provide the necessary support to the commission towards dealing with this monster called corruption,” he said.

The IBBN convener, also tasked the judiciary to support the anti-graft agency, to enable it to rid Nigeria of corruption by proper interpretation of the law.

”I am calling on the judiciary to act as the true last hope of the common man by supporting the EFCC in its drive to rid our society of corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Our judges must be just and carry the ideals that this country stands for by ensuring that the laws are interpreted properly for all and not to favour few individuals.

”This is the first the chairman of EFCC will threaten to resign if the right thing is not done, and I strongly feel that he needs the support of everyone to free this country of corruption,” he added.