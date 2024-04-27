ADVERTISEMENT
American school refunds $760,000 Yahaya Bello deposit to EFCC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The school had earlier informed the EFCC of its intention to return the $760,000 Bello paid as advance school fees for his children.

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed receipt of the fund on Friday, April 26, 2024, per The Punch.

“The school has refunded the entire $ 760, 000 to the EFCC’s recovery account,” Oyewale said.

This comes barely 24 hours after AISA asked the anti-graft commission to provide verifiable banking information for the refund of fees paid for Bello's children.

The EFCC had alleged that the embattled former governor paid $720,000 in advance as fees for five of his children from the coffers of the Kogi State government.

The children are in Grade Levels 2 to 8 at the school.

AISA, in a letter addressed to the Lagos Zonal Commander of the EFCC, said the Bello family had paid the sum of $845,852 in tuition “since the 7th of September 2021 to date.

However, the school said it would refund $760,910 because it had deducted educational services already rendered.

“Please forward to us an official written request, with the authentic banking details of the EFCC, for the refund of the above-mentioned funds as previously indicated as part of your investigation into the alleged money laundering activities by the Bello family.

“Since the 7th September 2021 to date, $845,852.84 in tuition and other fees have been deposited into our bank account," the letter reads.

News Agency Of Nigeria

