Buhari leaves Nigeria for S/Arabia on Monday to participate in investment summit

The President will be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, captains of industry and energy experts.

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves Nigeria for S/Arabia on Monday to participate in investment summit . (Punch)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the President will be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

”The three-day event, with the theme: INVESTMENT IN HUMANITY, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others,” he said.

He also announced that the president would perform the lesser Hajj in Madina & Makka before returning to the country on Friday.

He said the president would be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Others to be on the trip are: National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Participants from the private sector will include: Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi , Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

