Buhari says past 18 months the most challenging in Nigeria since Civil War

The 78-year-old said in his Independence Day speech on Friday, October 1, 2021 that the COVID-19 pandemic worsened challenges the country was already facing with insecurity, and an unstable economy.

He expressed gratitude that Nigerians have been able to deal with the challenges, and avoid the projected 'doomsday scenario'.

The president also commended his government's handling of the challenges, declaring that he has done more for Nigeria in the past six years than any other government since 1999.

"A lot has been achieved in the last six years on many fronts: in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria's image and influence in Africa and the international community," he said.

The president's Independence Day speech has been received with antagonism from critics who insist his six years in power has damaged Nigeria.

With two recessions recorded since 2015, the Nigerian economy is still struggling to breathe, and insecurity has ravaged many parts of the country.

Unemployment and inflation rates have also hit record levels over the past year, despite the president's claims.