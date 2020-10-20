The president, who virtually inaugurated the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd in Abuja, lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force in addressing the emerging internal security across the country.

He also commended the NPF for enhancing the welfare of its personnel through their pensions fund administration.

“Let me commend the continuous efforts of the Nigerian Police Force not only for fighting and addressing the emerging internal security challenges but also enhancing the welfare of their personnel through their pensions fund administration.

“May I therefore assure the Nigerian Police of our continuous support to them in that regards.

“I’ll also like to congratulate the board, management and the entire staff of the Nigerian Police Force Pensions limited for attaining this laudable feat of building a befitting head office for the company,’’ he said.

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu at the launching of the Nigeria Police Force Pension House. [Twitter/@APCNigeria]

He applauded Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which would provide financial support for retired police officers.

The president assured that the Federal Government was fully committed to improving livelihood of serving officers, adding that the government was also focused on ensuring that police officers, who served the nation meritoriously, were resettled into retirement, with some financial support.

“To the Nigeria Police Fund Pensions Limited, I wish to applaud your Company for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme through which you provide some form of financial support to retired Police Officers to enable them to resettle fully in retirement after meritoriously serving the nation.

“Taking your services to the doorstep of Police Officers by maintaining an office in each Police Command and Formation is also very laudable.

“At this juncture, I urge you to continue your untiring efforts in collaborating with the Police authorities towards improving the welfare of both serving and retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force,’’ he said.

He described the event as a significant milestone for the nation pension industry as the new head office complex was the first structure to be built by the pensions fund administrator.

Buhari, therefore, noted with delight the efforts of the pensions firm for successfully building the magnificent and befitting edifice in less than six years of its operation.

The newly built Pension House of Nigeria Police Force. [Twitter/@APCNigeria]

“It is noteworthy for a company that is just six years old to have achieved this magnificent and befitting edifice, utilizing only its internally generated revenue and using only indigenous contractor show that our efforts in driving fiscal discipline and encouraging patronage of local firms is yielding the desired results.

“I was impressed to learn that since commencement of the building project work never stopped on the site except during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

“This shows the commitment of both the client and the contractor toward achieving this edifice within the set out timeline,’’ he added.

Buhari urged the Nigerian Pensions Commission, the Police authorities, and the Nigerian Police Fund pensions limited to maintain their concerted efforts towards achieving improved welfare for their respective personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president directed the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, to physically unveil the ceremonial plaque at the venue of the event.