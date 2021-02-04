President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, by three months.

Adamu's time in service expired on February 1, 2021 when he was meant to have proceeded on retirement, just two years after his appointment.

But the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, said on Thursday, February 4 that the IGP will remain in place based on a presidential directive.

He noted that the president needs more time to properly select a competent replacement for Adamu.

