Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandal

The president kept mute for weeks as the scandal over the minister's forgery dominated the news.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandal play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Femi Adesina)

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally made direct comments on the forgery scandal that led to Kemi Adeosun's resignation as the Minister of Finance.

Adeosun resigned from Buhari's cabinet in September following weeks of pressure over her alleged forgery of an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after failing to enroll for the one-year scheme mandatory for all Nigerian graduates.

In her resignation letter, she said she was shocked that investigations revealed that the certificate was not genuine, and claimed that she was misled by "trusted associates".

Despite the public pressure on Buhari to fire the minister or, at least, acknowledge the situation, he failed to directly address the scandal even after Adeosun's resignation.

However, the president briefly glossed over the scandal when he played host to the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

Pic 17 President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd R) Secreatry to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha (R), President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS); Mrs Gloria Laraba Shoda (M) during the of NCWS delegation to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday (1/11/18) play

(NAN)

 

While addressing the group, the president defended himself against accusations that he has not appointed enough women in his cabinet. He noted that he replaced Adeosun with another woman, Zainab Ahmed.

Explaining why Adeosun had to resign, the president said it was because she failed to meet the government requirement of declaring NYSC certificate.

The president said, "You said I haven't replaced the casualties from my council about the ladies. I'm sure you are following up (Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development).

"One (former Minister of Women Affars, Aisha Alhassan) applied to leave because I think she wants to be the governor of the state and one (Adeosun) failed to meet the government requirement of declaring NYSC certificate. I replaced them with other ladies; so, I don't know where I went wrong there?"

Kemi Adeosun has left Nigeria play Kemi Adeosun

 

Despite Adeosun's implied admission of guilt, she was allowed to immediately travel out of the country amid calls for her to be prosecuted by the authorities.

Since then, it has also come to light that Buhari's Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, did not participate in the mandatory one-year NYSC scheme, an offence punishable with up to 12-month imprisonment under the NYSC law.

The revelation was used by the screening committee of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to deny the minister clearance to contest for the party's ticket for the 2019 Ogun state governorship election. However, his position as minister appears to be safe despite the violation.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

