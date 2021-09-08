Buhari approves appointments of new heads of education agencies

The appointments were made known in a statement signed by Mr Bem Goong, the Director, Press And Public Affairs in the ministry, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He listed the new appointees as: Prof. Akpama Ibar as Executive Secretary, National Commission For Mass Literacy, Adult And Non-Formal Education; Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, Director/CEO, National Library; and Prof. Musa Maitafsir as Director/CEO, National Teachers Institute.

”All the three appointments took effect from the Sept. 2 and would each be for an initial tenure of five years,” he said.

Goong added said that the president also approved the reappointment of the Registrar/CEO, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, for a second and final tenure of five years, with effect from Aug. 1.