Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Brazil promises to issue more Visas to Nigerians

Flavio Bonzanini Brazil promises to issue more Visas to Nigerians - Envoy

The Consul-General of Brazil in Lagos, Amb. Flavio Bonzanini, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that his government was willing to increase its visas to Nigerians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Aare Ona Kakanfo, Dr Gani Adams, right, with Consul General of Brazil, Lagos, Flavio R. Bonzanini...during the visit...

The Brazilian Envoy in Lagos said on Wednesday that its Embassy would issue more visas to Nigerians as commercial and people-to-people relations improved between Nigeria and Brazil.

The Consul-General of Brazil in Lagos, Amb. Flavio Bonzanini, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that his government was willing to increase its visas to Nigerians.

“We have the interest to foster the relations between our two countries. We have a very significant importance in Nigeria as the largest country in Africa and the most important economy on the continent.

“At the moment, we think that the issuance of visas to Nigerians will increase naturally, as our relations get better.

“There will be a natural way to increase visa issuance to Nigerians as more commercial and people-to-people relations increase between Nigeria and Brazil,’’ he said.

Bonzanini, who said that the number of visas issued to Nigerians was gradually increasing, however, added that Nigerians had over the years received a low number of visas to Brazil.

He also said that it was imperative for Nigerians to understand the requirements and processes for applying for visas to Brazil, for business, study, tourism and other purposes.

The consul-general said that his government had instructed  the Consulate to always examine and investigate every visa applicant’s family and personal conditions, as provided in their information and documents.

Nowadays, it is important to know that every country tries to examine each and every person who wants to visit their countries.

“We have instructions from our government to examine, for instance, what Nigerians seeking visas to Brazil will be doing, where they will stay and whether they have sufficient means to travel to Brazil.

“We are very careful in handling visa applicants who fulfil the necessary items and need to receive visas to Brazil.

“We also know how expensive it is to live or visit Brazil,’’ he said.

Nigeria and Brazil signed a strategic trade agreement in Abuja last year, under which the two nations are expected to develop economic relations in the next decade, particularly in Agriculture, technology and culture. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet
2 Illegal Migration At least 30,000 Nigerians awaiting deportation in...bullet
3 Olasubomi Okeowo Nigerians mock presidential aspirant's disastrous...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President's 800m walk shows he is fit for second term - Garba Shehu
2019 Election Be vigilant, don’t return Nigeria to Egypt – Lai Mohammed
Buhari President to launch largest brewery in West Africa, Tuesday
Buhari President says NYSC is one of the best things to happen to Nigeria
INEC How electoral body is making it difficult for people to vote in 2019
In Imo Youths set Magistrates' Court on fire, destroy documents
Ayefele Ajimobi compares musician to armed robbers over Music House demolition
Buhari President slaughters ram for Sallah (Photos)
Miyetti Allah ‘If Saraki doesn’t resign as senate president, we’ll kick him out’
Atiku Abubakar Doyin Okupe warns Nigerians not to vote for ex-VP

Local

Imported rice only fit for animals, buy Nigerian rice - Lai
Lai Mohammed Imported rice only fit for animals, buy Made-in-Nigeria rice, Minister tells Nigerians
5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme in Oyo
Ajimobi Oyo NURTW chairman’s death depressing, tragic– Governor
Ekiti Election: I will laugh last, Fayose tells Buhari, APC
Fayose Gov. vows to complete, deliver all onging projects before leaving office
Why we demolished Yinka Ayefele's Music House - Oyo govt
Music House NBC reacts to demolition of Fresh FM by Oyo government