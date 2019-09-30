Prof. Suleyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, has advised the public and prospective students to be wary of unscrupulous elements, who are out to defraud them through purported admission lists.

Abdulkareem, who gave this warning while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Ilorin, pointed out that no admission lists had been released yet by the university.

He advised candidates and their parents to disregard the purported lists on the social media, saying that they were the handiwork of fraudsters.

Abdulkareem also warned that giving fake admission was criminal, saying that on no account should anybody pay anyone to get admitted into the school.

He said that anyone caught in the act would face the full wrath of the law.

The VC said the institution had continued to wax strong since the coming of his administration in 2017.

“We have a very good reason to thank God for what he has been doing to the university of Ilorin; we have achieved much in the last two years.

“We have got a lot of contacts made on collaboration with other universities in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large,” he said.

“The progress we have made is impressive. We have a lot of our new lecturers, who are already publishing in high reputable journals.

“A lot of people are enjoying the funding opportunities that are coming from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

“We believe with the collaboration we have been getting, there is every reason for us to continue to go higher,” he added.