Bandits are targeting Kaduna key sectors, Speaker cries out

The Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani has expressed worry that bandits and kidnappers are targeting key sectors of the state.

Newly elected Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]
The speaker expressed this concern in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the early hours of Monday, suspected bandits stormed the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna and kidnapped unspecified number students.

Zailani said, “I am greatly worried by the fact that these recent abductions are targeted at key sectors of our society.

“We woke up this (Monday) morning to yet another depressing news of abduction of students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

“This is not a cheering news coming a day after the abduction at the Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria.’’

He, however, said that everything was being done to ensure the protection of lives and property of residents of the state.

The speaker urged those perpetrating the “criminal acts to repent’’.

