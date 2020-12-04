The accident happened at Dakare village in the Garko Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kano, Mr Zubairu Mato, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

“We received a call at about 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 and we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at about 9:50 a.m.,” Mato stated.

He explained that the accident occurred as a result of over-speeding and dangerous driving.

“The victims who lost their lives were male adults, while six were injured and six other escaped unhurt.”

Mato said that the victims were taken to Garko General Hospital in Kano, where the doctor on duty confirmed eight dead, while six others were currently receiving treatment.

The commander appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations and drive carefully to minimise road accidents.