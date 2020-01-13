One of the biggest music award show held on Saturday, January 11th at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The prestigious award show which was hosted by South Africa's finest Bonang Matheba had several celebrities in attendance. Through the fun, glitz, and glamour at the event, we spotted some breathtaking looks that had us screaming fashion goals.

The red carpet hosts, Moet Abebe, Pearl, and VJ Adams were not left out of the fashion moments that were experienced at the events. The likes of power suits and glitters were some of the trends that ruled the night.

From Dakore Egbuson to Tiwa Savage, here's how your favorite celebrities showed up at Soundcity MVP Awards 2020.

1. Dakore Egbuson-Akande served power look in a monochrome suit as she kept it strapped for our utmost pleasure. Her boots gave the look a street style vibe that we can't seem to get over. We're looking forward to more of this in 2020.

2. Tiwa Savage is such a babe as she came through with the sauce in a custom-made green dress, designed by Tubo. The statement sleeves added the right spice the outfit needed to shine.

3. Seyi Awolowo harnessed the Africanism in him as he rocks a blue kaftan complemented with a muffler at the shoulder of the outfit. The BBN former housemate is our Yoruba Angel in this amazing outfit.

4. Alex Unusual came through with sauce we needed to see on the red carpet with her look. She blew our minds with her strapless top and black wide-leg pants. With the matching hair, eyeglass and bag, she got our attention.

5. Lillian Afegbai walked in with the sparks that light up the red carpet and you can't help but notice the breathtaking style. The beautiful outfit, which was designed by Tolu Bally had statement sleeves that stole the made the outfit one of the best of the night.

7. VJ Adams took risk with his look as he host the red carpet. He shined through the red carpet with his sequin blazers and silver boots.

8. Toyin Abraham made suit look so good as she rocks one of Tiannah's Place Empire creation for the night. The one-sided peplum and statement belt added spice to the outfit. You can bet that the colour red looks so good on her.

9. Mercy Aigbe had us screaming class as she showed up in a lovely outfit by Medlin Boss. The revealing V shape at the burst of the dress added sass to the look. Spot the mini purse.

10. Moet Abebe hosted the red carpet with sauce and she rocked a sexy girl boss look that stunned us. Her eyeglass added swag to the look.

11. Toni Tones never disappoints as she came in blinding everyone with her sparkles on her outfit. The mini dress gave a diva look and we love it.

12. What other way can you make a statement on the red carpet without doing too much? Try neon. BBN former housemate, Avala looked classy and sexy with this amazing outfit.