Nigerian celebrities gathered for the premiere of Kayode Kasum’s Ajosepo on Sunday, April 4, 2024. The theme of the event was aso-ebi extraganvaza, and for sure, many celebrities looked regal.
See the best-dressed celebrities at the ‘Ajosepo’ movie premiere
Which looks were we feeling on the "Ajosepo" red carpet?
Recommended articles
Here are the best-dressed celebs:
Timini Egbuson
A full agbada look is always a good idea, and Timini showed up and showed out in his, complete with the Yoruba fila and beads.
Mike Afolarin
Mike channelled his inner prince with the embroidered agbada; his fabric choice was excellent.
Tomike Adeoye
I expect all brides to be taking vicious notes about Tomike’s outfit. The beading, the sleeves, the fabric—everything was perfect.
Kanaga Jnr
Kanaga kept it pristine in this white agbada. It was the perfect look for the premiere.
Bolaji Ogunmola
Bolaji was the definition of an Aso-Ebi damsel. The blue lace and white aso-oke were soft and pretty.
Lydia Lawrence-Nze
Her version of the corset mini gown deserves some accolades; it’s giving Gen Z aso-ebi, and we are here for it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng