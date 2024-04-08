ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

See the best-dressed celebrities at the ‘Ajosepo’ movie premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Which looks were we feeling on the "Ajosepo" red carpet?

Best-dressed celebs at Ajosepo premiere [instagram]
Best-dressed celebs at Ajosepo premiere [instagram]

Nigerian celebrities gathered for the premiere of Kayode Kasum’s Ajosepo on Sunday, April 4, 2024. The theme of the event was aso-ebi extraganvaza, and for sure, many celebrities looked regal.

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT

A full agbada look is always a good idea, and Timini showed up and showed out in his, complete with the Yoruba fila and beads.

Mike channelled his inner prince with the embroidered agbada; his fabric choice was excellent.

ADVERTISEMENT

I expect all brides to be taking vicious notes about Tomike’s outfit. The beading, the sleeves, the fabric—everything was perfect.

Kanaga kept it pristine in this white agbada. It was the perfect look for the premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolaji was the definition of an Aso-Ebi damsel. The blue lace and white aso-oke were soft and pretty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her version of the corset mini gown deserves some accolades; it’s giving Gen Z aso-ebi, and we are here for it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better? Nancy Isime or Beverly Naya [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Nancy Isime or Beverly Naya? - Here’s the verdict

Best football jerseys of all time

The 5 best football jerseys of all time

Best-dressed celebs at Ajosepo premiere [instagram]

See the best-dressed celebrities at the ‘Ajosepo’ movie premiere

Empress Gifty

How to slay in a way that pleases God like Empress Gifty