9 stylish hairstyles that look expensive but are surprisingly cheap

Lynet Okumu

If you're on a budget but still want to flaunt a chic and elegant hairstyle, here are popular affordable styles that will make you look expensive.

Affordable African hairstyles that look luxuriously expensive
Embracing African hairstyles not only connects us to our heritage but also offers a variety of stylish, eye-catching looks.

If you're on a budget but still want to flaunt a chic and elegant hairstyle, here are nine popular African hairstyles that you can achieve for less.

Bantu knots are small, coiled buns secured against the side of the head. Not only are they stylish and protective, but they also work well with natural or relaxed hair.

DALL·E 2024-05-08 124620 - Image of an African woman with Bantu knots hairstyle The woman is wearing a colorful blouse, and the hairstyle consists of small, coiled buns secured
DALL·E 2024-05-08 124620 - Image of an African woman with Bantu knots hairstyle The woman is wearing a colorful blouse, and the hairstyle consists of small, coiled buns secured Pulse Live Kenya

This style is particularly effective in humid climates, keeping you cool and fashionable. These knots cost between Sh800 - Sh1,200.

Cornrows are a classic, tight braiding style close to the scalp. Sleek and simple straight-back cornrows offer a timeless look that can be both casual and formal. Add gold thread or cuffs to elevate the style instantly.

The versatility and low maintenance of cornrows make them a favourite for all ages. They cause between Sh1,000 - 1,500.

DALL·E 2024-05-08 124757 - An African woman with cornrows hairstyle, featuring tightly braided hair close to the scalp in straight lines The hairstyle is elegant and showcases
DALL·E 2024-05-08 124757 - An African woman with cornrows hairstyle, featuring tightly braided hair close to the scalp in straight lines The hairstyle is elegant and showcases Pulse Live Kenya

Almost similar to cornrows, flat twists are created with two strands of hair twisted flat against the scalp.

This style is easier to manage and quicker to create, making it a budget-friendly and stylish option. They cost between Sh1,000 - 1,500.

DALL·E 2024-05-08 124651 - Image of an African woman with Flat Twists hairstyle The woman is dressed in elegant attire The hairstyle consists of two strands of hair twisted fl
DALL·E 2024-05-08 124651 - Image of an African woman with Flat Twists hairstyle The woman is dressed in elegant attire The hairstyle consists of two strands of hair twisted fl Pulse Live Kenya
A simple yet elegant style where the natural hair is styled into a high or low puff.

This style reflects the beauty of natural volume and texture and is extremely easy to put together with a minimal cost of between 500 - 800.

DALL·E 2024-05-08 124843 - An African woman with an Afro Puff hairstyle, showcasing her natural voluminous hair styled into a high puff The hairstyle accentuates the natural te
DALL·E 2024-05-08 124843 - An African woman with an Afro Puff hairstyle, showcasing her natural voluminous hair styled into a high puff The hairstyle accentuates the natural te Pulse Live Kenya
This traditional style involves wrapping hair with black thread to stretch and straighten it without heat.

It's distinctive, protective, and can be styled in various ways while being incredibly affordable. It costs Sh1,000 - 1,500.

DALL·E 2024-05-08 124904 - An African woman with traditional threaded African hair, showcasing hair wrapped with black thread to stretch and straighten it The style is unique a
DALL·E 2024-05-08 124904 - An African woman with traditional threaded African hair, showcasing hair wrapped with black thread to stretch and straighten it The style is unique a Pulse Live Kenya

By twisting damp or moisturized hair and then unraveling it, you achieve a defined, curly pattern.

This low-manipulation style showcases beautiful textures and can be achieved at home or with a stylist for a small cost of between Sh1,500 - 1,800.

DALL·E 2024-05-08 135044 - Image of an African woman with Twist Out hairstyle
DALL·E 2024-05-08 135044 - Image of an African woman with Twist Out hairstyle Pulse Live Kenya

Halo braids wrap around your head creating a crown-like effect. This style is perfect for formal events and daily wear, offering a touch of elegance without breaking the bank. It costs Sh1,000 - 1,500.

DALL·E 2024-05-08 125051 - Image of an African woman with Halo Braids hairstyle The woman is dressed in a refined, elegant dress suitable for formal occasions The hairstyle fe
DALL·E 2024-05-08 125051 - Image of an African woman with Halo Braids hairstyle The woman is dressed in a refined, elegant dress suitable for formal occasions The hairstyle fe Pulse Live Kenya

A shorter take on traditional braids, the braided bob involves braiding the hair into chin-length or shorter braids.

It's a fun, youthful look that's both affordable and stylish. It costs between Sh1,500 - 1,800.

DALL·E 2024-05-08 125055 - Image of an African woman with a Braided Bob hairstyle The woman is wearing a stylish, contemporary outfit The hairstyle features chin-length braids
DALL·E 2024-05-08 125055 - Image of an African woman with a Braided Bob hairstyle The woman is wearing a stylish, contemporary outfit The hairstyle features chin-length braids Pulse Live Kenya
Marley twists and uses Marley's synthetic hair to create thick, twisted braids. It's a fantastic protective style that looks voluminous and intricate but is surprisingly easy on the wallet. It costs between Sh1,800 - 2,000.

DALL·E 2024-05-08 125101 - Image of an African woman with Marley Twists hairstyle She is dressed in a modern, casual ensemble The hairstyle features thick, twist braids using
DALL·E 2024-05-08 125101 - Image of an African woman with Marley Twists hairstyle She is dressed in a modern, casual ensemble The hairstyle features thick, twist braids using Pulse Live Kenya

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Lynet Okumu

