The secret behind Kim Kardashian's extremely thin waist at the 2024 Met Gala

How did she look so snatched? Kim's waist is artificially thin as she undergoes stomach tightening cosmetic procedures from time to time.

The most talked-about part of the outfit was the extremely thin waist. Kardashian wore a Maison Margiela corset designed by John Galliano that was so tight she required help moving around. It made her waist 19 inches.

Kim Kardashian's explanation about the dress

A new video by Vogue revealed more about the controversial dress. We see Kardashian struggling to breathe as she's squeezed into the corset. Despite the discomfort, Kardashian loved the way the corset accentuated her figure.

"It makes my boobs and waist look so good... I’ll feel so snatched, I won’t even be able to communicate to you how snatched I feel." She said.

On the red carpet at the Met Gala, we see Kim struggling to walk up the stairs and being assisted.

Another interesting detail was Kardashian's unique footwear. She wore special shoes with a thick, clear sole but no heels to avoid snagging the holes in her skirt. These shoes required her to walk on her tiptoes, but Kardashian felt the extra height was necessary for the look. In the video, she said “Ballerinas do it; why won’t I?”

The video also explains the idea behind the seemingly out-of-place cardigan she wore over the dress. According to Kardashian, it was meant to represent the casualness of throwing on a boyfriend's sweater after a night out.