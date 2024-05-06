5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the late designer known for his bold and boundary-pushing designs. This year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Here's how Nigerians showed up at the 2023 Met Gala

1. Burna Boy

Pulse Nigeria

The Afrobeats superstar made a statement in a custom Burberry ensemble featuring a top, trousers, dramatic ruffles and a flowing train.

2. Tems

Pulse Nigeria

Making her Met Gala debut, Tems turned heads in a stunning black and white mermaid dress by London-based Hong Kong designer Robert Wun. The dress featured a strapless bodice with a feathered headpiece and black gloves.

3. Tomi Adeyemi

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian-American novelist brought her literary flair to the event in a shimmering gold organza gown from Valentino's Haute Couture collection.

4. Chioma Nnadi

Chioma Nnadi, the Nigerian-British editor at British Vogue, sported a unique ensemble from Miss Claire for the 2023 Met Gala. This outfit featured a ruffled skirt and a one-shouldered top.

5. Skepta

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian-British rapper offered a fresh take on Burberry's checkered shirt and trouser, a Burberry blanket and a chunky black shoe.