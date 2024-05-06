ADVERTISEMENT
5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

Temi Iwalaiye

How did Nigerians and people of Nigerian descent show up at last year's Met Gala?

Nigerians at the 2023 Met Gala

The Met Gala, the fashion world's biggest night, is a star-studded event where celebrities showcase their most daring and innovative looks. This year will be no different, but we're taking a look back at the remarkable Nigerians who graced the red carpet in 2023.

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the late designer known for his bold and boundary-pushing designs. This year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Burna Boy at the Met Gala [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

The Afrobeats superstar made a statement in a custom Burberry ensemble featuring a top, trousers, dramatic ruffles and a flowing train.

Tems-Met-Gala Pulse Nigeria

Making her Met Gala debut, Tems turned heads in a stunning black and white mermaid dress by London-based Hong Kong designer Robert Wun. The dress featured a strapless bodice with a feathered headpiece and black gloves.

Tomi Adeyemi at the Met Gala [Timeinternational] Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian-American novelist brought her literary flair to the event in a shimmering gold organza gown from Valentino's Haute Couture collection.

Chioma Nnadi, the Nigerian-British editor at British Vogue, sported a unique ensemble from Miss Claire for the 2023 Met Gala. This outfit featured a ruffled skirt and a one-shouldered top.

Skepta at the Met Gala [another] Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian-British rapper offered a fresh take on Burberry's checkered shirt and trouser, a Burberry blanket and a chunky black shoe.

It was exhilarating to see these Nigerian icons solidify their place in the global fashion scene.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

