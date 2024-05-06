5 Nigerian celebrities who stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala

The Met Gala, the fashion world's biggest night, is a star-studded event where celebrities showcase their most daring and innovative looks. This year will be no different, but we're taking a look back at the remarkable Nigerians who graced the red carpet in 2023.
The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the late designer known for his bold and boundary-pushing designs. This year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
1. Burna Boy
The Afrobeats superstar made a statement in a custom Burberry ensemble featuring a top, trousers, dramatic ruffles and a flowing train.
2. Tems
Making her Met Gala debut, Tems turned heads in a stunning black and white mermaid dress by London-based Hong Kong designer Robert Wun. The dress featured a strapless bodice with a feathered headpiece and black gloves.
3. Tomi Adeyemi
The Nigerian-American novelist brought her literary flair to the event in a shimmering gold organza gown from Valentino's Haute Couture collection.
4. Chioma Nnadi
Chioma Nnadi, the Nigerian-British editor at British Vogue, sported a unique ensemble from Miss Claire for the 2023 Met Gala. This outfit featured a ruffled skirt and a one-shouldered top.
5. Skepta
The Nigerian-British rapper offered a fresh take on Burberry's checkered shirt and trouser, a Burberry blanket and a chunky black shoe.
It was exhilarating to see these Nigerian icons solidify their place in the global fashion scene.
