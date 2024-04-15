See how Tems, Wizkid, other Nigerian artistes showed up at Coachella

Coachella, the undisputed music festival of the summer (and arguably the year!), saw a sizzling performance from some of Nigeria's artistes. Not only did they bring their performance A-game, their fashion choices were also on point.
Nigerian musicians stole the show at Coachella 2024.
Here’s how they turned up:
Tems
Tems stole the show, channelling the legendary Diana Ross. Dressed in a show-stopping black sequined gown and voluminous, fluffy curls, she looked like a superstar. Her surprise performance with Wizkid and Justin Bieber left the audience and the internet buzzing.
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML channelled his inner Gen Z roots, rocking a jersey emblazoned with the Nigerian coat of arms paired with ultra-baggy trousers.
DJ Spinall
DJ Spinall was also spotted at Coachella as he performed a DJ set. He opted for a white shirt, trousers, and his signature cap and scarf.
Wizkid
Wizkid kept it casual and cool for his Coachella performance. He sported a statement varsity jacket and baggy pants, showcasing a laid-back yet confident style.
