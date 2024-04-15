ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle  >  Fashion

See how Tems, Wizkid, other Nigerian artistes showed up at Coachella

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian musicians stole the show at Coachella 2024.

Tems performs onstage in the mojave tent at the 2024 coachella[gettyimages]
Tems performs onstage in the mojave tent at the 2024 coachella[gettyimages]

Coachella, the undisputed music festival of the summer (and arguably the year!), saw a sizzling performance from some of Nigeria's artistes. Not only did they bring their performance A-game, their fashion choices were also on point.

Here’s how they turned up:

Tems at coachella 2024 [billboard-]
Tems at coachella 2024 [billboard-] Pulse Nigeria
Tems stole the show, channelling the legendary Diana Ross. Dressed in a show-stopping black sequined gown and voluminous, fluffy curls, she looked like a superstar. Her surprise performance with Wizkid and Justin Bieber left the audience and the internet buzzing.

Fireboy's outfit to coachella [Notjustok]
Fireboy's outfit to coachella [Notjustok] Pulse Nigeria

Fireboy DML channelled his inner Gen Z roots, rocking a jersey emblazoned with the Nigerian coat of arms paired with ultra-baggy trousers.

Spinall and Fireboy DML at coachella [Instagram/fireboy]
Spinall and Fireboy DML at coachella [Instagram/fireboy] Pulse Nigeria

DJ Spinall was also spotted at Coachella as he performed a DJ set. He opted for a white shirt, trousers, and his signature cap and scarf.

Wizkid kept it casual and cool for his Coachella performance. He sported a statement varsity jacket and baggy pants, showcasing a laid-back yet confident style.

