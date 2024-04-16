ADVERTISEMENT
Tems, Diana Ross, or Cher? Who wore the black sequined dress best?

Temi Iwalaiye

Tems channelled Diana Ross and Cher during her performance at the US concert, Coachella.

When Tems appeared on the Coachella stage in a sparkling black gown adorned with frills and full curly hair, I couldn't help but notice the resemblance to style icons and legendary singers Cher and Diana Ross. This led to the inevitable question: who wore the black gown better?

Tems at coachella 2024 [billboard-]
Tems at coachella 2024 [billboard-] Pulse Nigeria

Tems stole the spotlight during her Sunday Coachella performance alongside Justin Bieber and Wizkid, where they performed their hit single 'Essence', stirring conversations worldwide. Additionally, she revealed plans for her debut album, 'Born in the Wild'.

Tems performs onstage in the mojave tent at the 2024 coachella[gettyimages]
Tems performs onstage in the mojave tent at the 2024 coachella[gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
Styled by her trusted stylist, Dunsin Wright, Tems wore a dazzling black gown with frilly details, featuring a low-cut back that shimmered under the lights of the stage.

Diana Ross, known for her love of black gowns, sported a similar look at the 1988 Grammy Awards, wearing a sequined black gown with lace accents.

Diana Ross in sequined black dress [pagesix]
Diana Ross in sequined black dress [pagesix] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Cher, a pioneer in bold fashion choices, was rocking the naked dress before Rihanna was born. Cher wore a frilled Bob Mackie dress with dripping rhinestones at the 1988 Oscars.

Cher at the Oscars [gettyimages]
Cher at the Oscars [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
While all three gowns have their charm, Tems' homage to these legendary figures has sparked a debate within me about who wore the sequined black dress best.

Cher's fearless style remains my first choice, but Tems' modern twist on the classic look certainly makes a strong case.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

