When Tems appeared on the Coachella stage in a sparkling black gown adorned with frills and full curly hair, I couldn't help but notice the resemblance to style icons and legendary singers Cher and Diana Ross. This led to the inevitable question: who wore the black gown better?
Tems, Diana Ross, or Cher? Who wore the black sequined dress best?
Tems channelled Diana Ross and Cher during her performance at the US concert, Coachella.
Tems stole the spotlight during her Sunday Coachella performance alongside Justin Bieber and Wizkid, where they performed their hit single 'Essence', stirring conversations worldwide. Additionally, she revealed plans for her debut album, 'Born in the Wild'.
Styled by her trusted stylist, Dunsin Wright, Tems wore a dazzling black gown with frilly details, featuring a low-cut back that shimmered under the lights of the stage.
Diana Ross, known for her love of black gowns, sported a similar look at the 1988 Grammy Awards, wearing a sequined black gown with lace accents.
Meanwhile, Cher, a pioneer in bold fashion choices, was rocking the naked dress before Rihanna was born. Cher wore a frilled Bob Mackie dress with dripping rhinestones at the 1988 Oscars.
While all three gowns have their charm, Tems' homage to these legendary figures has sparked a debate within me about who wore the sequined black dress best.
Cher's fearless style remains my first choice, but Tems' modern twist on the classic look certainly makes a strong case.
