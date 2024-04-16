Tems, Diana Ross, or Cher? Who wore the black sequined dress best?

Pulse Nigeria

Tems stole the spotlight during her Sunday Coachella performance alongside Justin Bieber and Wizkid, where they performed their hit single 'Essence', stirring conversations worldwide. Additionally, she revealed plans for her debut album, 'Born in the Wild'.

Styled by her trusted stylist, Dunsin Wright, Tems wore a dazzling black gown with frilly details, featuring a low-cut back that shimmered under the lights of the stage.

Diana Ross, known for her love of black gowns, sported a similar look at the 1988 Grammy Awards, wearing a sequined black gown with lace accents.

Meanwhile, Cher, a pioneer in bold fashion choices, was rocking the naked dress before Rihanna was born. Cher wore a frilled Bob Mackie dress with dripping rhinestones at the 1988 Oscars.

While all three gowns have their charm, Tems' homage to these legendary figures has sparked a debate within me about who wore the sequined black dress best.