60-year-old woman wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant

Her recent victory as Miss Universe Buenos Aires marks a pivotal moment, not only for her journey but also for the evolution of the Miss Universe organisation towards greater inclusivity and diversity.

She will now represent Buenos Aires at the upcoming national selection for Miss Universe Argentina in May 2024.

This groundbreaking shift is a direct result of the Miss Universe Organisation's decision in September 2023 to eliminate age restrictions for contestants. Previously, only women between 18 and 28 were eligible, but now any woman over 18 can participate, opening doors for a wider range of experiences and perspectives.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this new era in beauty pageants," Rodriguez remarked, "where we celebrate women not just for their physical appearance but for the diverse qualities they possess."