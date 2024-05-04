ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures of the week

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

pictures of the week [instagram]
pictures of the week [instagram]

This week, celebs were out and about in some fashionable outfits. Who slayed the most?

Here are the pictures of the week:

Ayra Starr shared a picture of her cover art, and it was simply art. The flowers on the sheer gown were feminine and gorgeous.



Maria celebrated her birthday looking like a queen in this olive green ball gown.



Sometimes nudes are all you need; this nude-coloured gown was red carpet-ready.

Uche brought sexy back in black, rocking leggings and a crop top.

Jemima took birthday pictures in a gorgeous brown gown.



Cuppy covered Principle magazine in a dress that looked like tree bark. A1 for creativity.



Tiwa attended the screening of her movie “Water and Garri” in London wearing a polka dots gown.

Which look is your favourite?

