This week, celebs were out and about in some fashionable outfits. Who slayed the most?
The best celebrity pictures of the week
Another week, another slay.
Here are the pictures of the week:
Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr shared a picture of her cover art, and it was simply art. The flowers on the sheer gown were feminine and gorgeous.
Maria Chike
Maria celebrated her birthday looking like a queen in this olive green ball gown.
Nengi Hampson
Sometimes nudes are all you need; this nude-coloured gown was red carpet-ready.
Uche Montana
Uche brought sexy back in black, rocking leggings and a crop top.
Jemima Osunde
Jemima took birthday pictures in a gorgeous brown gown.
DJ Cuppy
Cuppy covered Principle magazine in a dress that looked like tree bark. A1 for creativity.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa attended the screening of her movie “Water and Garri” in London wearing a polka dots gown.
Which look is your favourite?
