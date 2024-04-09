ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 most expensive shoes in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

No other shoes are as expensive as these five.

Jada Dubai And Passion Jewellers Passion Diamond Shoes is one of the most expensive shoes in the world [thejewelerblog]
Shoes were once solely for protection, but these days they are luxury items that cost top dollars.

Many designers have created high-fashion shoes from the most luxurious materials, with price tags reaching into the millions of dollars, while some are expensive for their notorious.

Moonstar Shoes by Antonio Vietri is the most expensive shoe in the world [Southchinapost]
Antonio Vietri's Moonstar Shoes, valued at $20 million, are a pair of solid gold heels with 30 carats of diamonds and a 1576 meteorite. They were showcased at MIDE Fashion Week in Dubai and delivered via helicopters.

Jada Dubai And Passion Jewellers Passion Diamond Shoes is one of the most expensive shoes in the world [thejewelerblog]
Jada Dubai and Passion Jewellers unveiled the Passion Diamond Shoes, made of gold, leather, and silk. The shoes, which took 9 months to craft, feature 236 diamonds and a 15-carat D-flawless diamond near the toes. Both shoes were delivered via helicopters.

Debbie Wingham Heels is one of the most expensive shoes in the world [godlyshoes]
British designer Debbie Wingham created the world's third-most expensive footwear for a private client as a 30th birthday gift. The shoes, crafted from precious stones from the client's collection, took over 100 hours to create. The shoes have three-carat pink and one-carat blue diamonds at the front, a platinum body, and a gold plaque. The leather parts are made of 24-carat gold paint, and 18-carat gold thread was used for stitching.

Shoe thrown at George Bush [Wikipedia]
On December 14, 2008, Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoes at US former President George W. Bush. The shoes were later bought for $10 million, and a massive order of nearly 300,000 pairs of similar shoes was placed in a week. The shoes were thrown at him, probably because many people blamed him for the war and destruction in Iraq.

Harry Winston's Red Ruby slippers is one of the most expensive shoes in the world [peaklife]
Harry Winston designed a copy of Dorothy's ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz. It was adorned with 4,600 rubies worth 1,350 carats and 50 carats of diamonds. The pair, which took 2 months to create, cost up to $3 million and is the fifth most expensive shoe in the world.

