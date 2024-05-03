Nigerian singer Oyinkansola "Ayra Starr" Aderibigbe brought her signature style to New York City for Pharrell Williams’ Tiffany & Co. Landmark store opening.
Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York
In light of her debut album coming out soon, Ayra Starr stunned in a daring black Dsquared2 Spring 2024 dress. The dress featured a high slit and a unique cutout around the midriff, adorned with a scorpion motif.
The black gloves were an interesting but questionable choice because it didn't fit the aesthetic of the dress - and the dress could do without it.
While the outfit stayed true to Starr's usual edgy aesthetic, some fans debated the choice of footwear. She paired the dress with a pair of eye-catching aquamarine sandals by Rene Caovilla, priced at £1,550.
While undeniably luxurious, the colour choice sparked discussion online, with some questioning whether it clashed with the overall look. A pair of black strappy sandals might have worked perfectly, and a purse could have added the pop of colour she needed.
Regardless of the shoe debate, one thing's for sure: Ayra Starr made a statement on the red carpet.
