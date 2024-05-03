Hit or miss? Ayra Starr’s outfit to Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York

In light of her debut album coming out soon, Ayra Starr stunned in a daring black Dsquared2 Spring 2024 dress. The dress featured a high slit and a unique cutout around the midriff, adorned with a scorpion motif.

The black gloves were an interesting but questionable choice because it didn't fit the aesthetic of the dress - and the dress could do without it.

Pulse Nigeria

While the outfit stayed true to Starr's usual edgy aesthetic, some fans debated the choice of footwear. She paired the dress with a pair of eye-catching aquamarine sandals by Rene Caovilla, priced at £1,550.

While undeniably luxurious, the colour choice sparked discussion online, with some questioning whether it clashed with the overall look. A pair of black strappy sandals might have worked perfectly, and a purse could have added the pop of colour she needed.