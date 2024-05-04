See how Nigerian celebs slayed at Bridgerton Affair with Netflix

Here’s how they glammed up.

Sharon Ooja

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharon went with a soft pink look, ditching the period ball gown. Her outfit was made by Somo by Somo.

Priscilla Ojo

Priscilla’s ball gown with a floral bodice and corset from Xtrabrides were on point.

Osas Ighodaro

ADVERTISEMENT

Osas went with silk and pearls, and we love the simplicity of the dress from Xtrabrides Lagos.

Kim Oprah

Kim hit the mark perfectly with her custom. The lace trimmings added to the beauty of the gown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hilda Baci





Hilda went with a purple lace ball gown from Liv Eve Bespoke. It looked good, though we don’t understand the second lace trim.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

ADVERTISEMENT





Ebuka looked dashing in his bone-heavy, old-school three-piece suit from Deji and Kola.

Idia Aisien

ADVERTISEMENT





Idia mix of red and white was simply gorgeous; her dress was made by Ambaosa.

Lily Afegbai

Lily fabric and colour choice exuded sophistication; her dress was from the Kud Collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kehinde Bankole





Kehinde Bankole's hat was elaborate and on time, love her mix of colours, though one wonders if taffeta was the perfect fabric.