The new season of Netflix’s Bridgerton return and that means it’s party season. Nigerian celebrities were invited to a Bridgerton party in South Africa.
See how Nigerian celebs slayed at Bridgerton Affair with Netflix
Which Nigerian celeb nailed the Bridgerton period fashion?
Here’s how they glammed up.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon went with a soft pink look, ditching the period ball gown. Her outfit was made by Somo by Somo.
Priscilla Ojo
Priscilla’s ball gown with a floral bodice and corset from Xtrabrides were on point.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas went with silk and pearls, and we love the simplicity of the dress from Xtrabrides Lagos.
Kim Oprah
Kim hit the mark perfectly with her custom. The lace trimmings added to the beauty of the gown.
Hilda Baci
Hilda went with a purple lace ball gown from Liv Eve Bespoke. It looked good, though we don’t understand the second lace trim.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka looked dashing in his bone-heavy, old-school three-piece suit from Deji and Kola.
Idia Aisien
Idia mix of red and white was simply gorgeous; her dress was made by Ambaosa.
Lily Afegbai
Lily fabric and colour choice exuded sophistication; her dress was from the Kud Collection.
Kehinde Bankole
Kehinde Bankole's hat was elaborate and on time, love her mix of colours, though one wonders if taffeta was the perfect fabric.
