Tattooed eyebrows: 5 key things you should know before you get them

1. Healing time and process

Ombre brows require patience during the healing process, which typically spans several weeks.

Initially, the brow area may appear significantly darker than expected, but this intensity fades as the healing process progresses.

During this time, it’s important to follow aftercare instructions meticulously to avoid infections and achieve optimal results.

This includes keeping the area clean, avoiding makeup, and minimizing exposure to direct sunlight.

2. Gradual fading and final look

Unlike immediate results seen in some beauty treatments, ombre brows develop their final appearance gradually.

The true color and intensity will emerge only after the healing phase, usually around the four to six-week mark. Understanding this timeline is key to managing expectations about the initial appearance versus the final outcome.

3. Pain and discomfort

The process involves using a fine needle to implant pigment into the skin, which can lead to some discomfort.

The level of pain experienced can vary widely among individuals, but most technicians apply a topical anesthetic to minimize discomfort.

Knowing your pain tolerance and discussing pain management options with the technician can help prepare you for the procedure.

4. Longevity and maintenance

Ombre brows typically last between two to three years, depending on skin type, lifestyle, and skincare routine.

Factors such as exposure to sunlight, frequent swimming, and skincare products can affect the longevity of the pigment. Regular touch-ups are recommended to maintain the intensity and definition of the brows.

5. Choose your technician wisely

The skill and experience of the technician play a critical role in how your ombre brows turn out. Research potential technicians thoroughly, looking at their certifications, portfolio of work, and client reviews.

A consultation before booking the procedure can provide insights into their approach and whether it aligns with your desired outcome.

