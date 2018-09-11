Pulse.ng logo
Cynthia Abila debuts ‘KruKrubite’ which strikes a balance

Fashion Collection Cynthia Abila debuts ‘KruKrubite’ and successfully mixes the tradition and modern

This new collection, inspired by the the riverine culture and serves as a ode to the women in the region of Niger Delta in Rivers. Check it out!

  • Published:
(Cynthia Abila )

Womenswear brand Cynthia Abila unveils its Autumn/Winter 2018 collection titled 'KruKrubite' and successfully mixes the tradition and modern and strikes a perfect fashion balance.

The collection is inspired by the the  riverine  culture  and serves  as  a ode  to the women in the  region of Niger Delta in Rivers State, Nigeria where the collection was shot.

Designed by the brand's creative director Cynthia Abila, the Spring 2018 collection displays structured cuts and flowing fabrics which creates very feminine  silhouette and movement in traditional fabrics. KruKrubite's patterns are a mix of sultry silhouettes and modern aesthetics as the  pieces feature details like frills, asymmetrical necklines,  unique cutouts and hems of various lengths. 

According to the Creative Director , "My muse has  changed. She's enjoyed success  and now has an appetite  for it.  The  pieces were  made for the  Cynthia  Abila  woman who loves  to explore  the  diverse  culture  of worlds  beyond her walls  but yet  holds  passionately to her roots  and in every way seeks  to tell  her own local story."

Cynthia Abila stays committed with every piece, to its values of striving to integrate cultural originality into well curated modern aesthetics that exceeds intercontinental perceptions of the African culture. The brand depicts the confidence of her heritage and ethnic magnificence of our roots as unique as they are without identity concession.

Credits


Brand: Cynthia Abila | @cynthia_abila


Photography: Onyinye Fafi Obi


Model: Fatou Gueye Bello


Makeup: Studio A makeup

 

Press Contact for Cynthia Abila : The PR Boy

