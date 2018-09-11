Cynthia Abila debuts ‘KruKrubite’ which strikes a balance

news

Womenswear brand Cynthia Abila unveils its Autumn/Winter 2018 collection titled 'KruKrubite' and successfully mixes the tradition and modern and strikes a perfect fashion balance.

The collection is inspired by the the riverine culture and serves as a ode to the women in the region of Niger Delta in Rivers State, Nigeria where the collection was shot.

Designed by the brand's creative director Cynthia Abila, the Spring 2018 collection displays structured cuts and flowing fabrics which creates very feminine silhouette and movement in traditional fabrics. KruKrubite's patterns are a mix of sultry silhouettes and modern aesthetics as the pieces feature details like frills, asymmetrical necklines, unique cutouts and hems of various lengths.

According to the Creative Director , "My muse has changed. She's enjoyed success and now has an appetite for it. The pieces were made for the Cynthia Abila woman who loves to explore the diverse culture of worlds beyond her walls but yet holds passionately to her roots and in every way seeks to tell her own local story."

Cynthia Abila stays committed with every piece, to its values of striving to integrate cultural originality into well curated modern aesthetics that exceeds intercontinental perceptions of the African culture. The brand depicts the confidence of her heritage and ethnic magnificence of our roots as unique as they are without identity concession.

Credits



Brand: Cynthia Abila | @cynthia_abila



Photography: Onyinye Fafi Obi



Model: Fatou Gueye Bello



Makeup: Studio A makeup

Press Contact for Cynthia Abila : The PR Boy